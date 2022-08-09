Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Chelsea keen on the player.

Over the last few years, Manchester United have recruited temporary, short-term targets in attacking positions, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, and Odion Ighalo brought in, just to name a few.

Eventually, Manchester United have to target a young, up-and-coming talent who could be at the club for the long-term, rather than just a few years.

Now, they’ve been offered another striker reaching the latter stages of his career, according to The Independent, who claim that Barcelona have given Manchester United the chance to sign Aubameyang this summer.

If United decide to pursue a move, they will face competition from Chelsea, who are said to be interested in bringing the Gabonese striker back to the Premier League.

Again, signing Aubameyang wouldn’t be a long-term solution to the attacking problems of both United and Chelsea, but would provide them with some much-needed competition in attack.

As it stands, Chelsea don’t have an out-and-out striker at the club, and Manchester United are heavily relying on Ronaldo being fit for the whole season.