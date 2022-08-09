Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been criticised for his role in the shambolic transfer pursuit of Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic.

The veteran Austrian forward has emerged as a surprise target for Man Utd this summer, with Samuel Luckhurst explaining in the video below that Ten Hag requested him, before the club changed their minds and decided against pursuing the player.

Watch as Luckhurst lays into Ten Hag and the club as a whole for what has been a disastrous transfer window so far…

This is pretty damning for the Red Devils, and for new manager Ten Hag in particular, as it seems he’s part of the problem at Old Trafford, rather than someone simply trying to do their best in a challenging environment.

The Dutch tactician impressed in his time at Ajax, but United seem to be much well less run than the Eredivisie giants, and it’s proving a difficult transition for the head coach so far.

Arnautovic clearly didn’t look like the right signing for MUFC and it’s surprising that this was ever a real possibility in the first place.