Man Utd legend Ryan Giggs headbutted and blackmailed ex-girlfriend, court hears

Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs has had some damning claims made against him as he attends a trial for alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend.

The Welshman was long regarded as one of the best players and biggest names in the Premier League, but he’s now facing very serious accusations in court this week.

According to the Sun, Giggs has been accused of headbutting his ex-girlfriend, as well as blackmailing her with emotionally manipulative messages.

He is charged with coercively controlling Kate between December 2017 and November 2020 during “an endless cycle of emotional and physical abuse”.

The report adds that Giggs even got into a physical altercation with his former partner’s sister.

Giggs’ lawyers have denied the claims, stating that much of these allegations against him have been exaggerated.

Opening the case, Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, told jurors at crown court in Manchester: “He is, you may know, a former professional footballer of considerable repute. In his heyday he played locally for Manchester United and internationally for Wales.

“He was idolised and still is by his adoring fans and supporters.

“On the pitch his skills were abundant and a thing of beauty. Off the pitch in the privacy of his own personal life, at home behind closed doors there was, we say, the facts in this case reveal a more uglier and sinister side of his character.

“We say it was a private life which involved a litany of abuse, both physically and psychologically of a woman he professed to love, a woman he was in a relationship with and treated her in a way that cannot be excused or overlooked by either adoring public or the law.

“This is a story of control and coercion of a woman who thought she was loved and respected — sadly the reality was very different.”