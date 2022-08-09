“You have to despair” – Erik ten Hag criticised for “obsession” that isn’t working for Man United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been heavily criticised by Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

The Dutch tactician has only taken charge of one Premier League game for Man Utd, but got off to a disappointing start as his team were beaten 2-1 at home by Brighton at the weekend.

As well as that, it’s proving a difficult transfer window for the Red Devils under Ten Hag, with the new manager seeming to have a huge amount of say over the club’s transfer targets.

See below as Luckhurst warns that this looks a bad strategy, with Ten Hag seeming to have an “obsession” with trying to run United like his old club Ajax…

? “It was a mistake from [Erik ten Hag] not to start [Cristiano] Ronaldo at the weekend.”@samuelluckhurst says the Manchester United manager had no excuse to bench Ronaldo against Brighton. pic.twitter.com/mKMl14VhKl — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 9, 2022

Luckhurst believes Ten Hag made a mistake not starting Cristiano Ronaldo against Brighton, and generally admits he seems to be despairing at the start made by the new man in the Old Trafford dugout.

He warned that this poor transfer strategy will also surely mean that whoever is the next manager will want to get rid of the players who are being signed specifically for Ten Hag, which will make it even harder for the club to get back on track again in the future.