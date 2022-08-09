Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata.

Morata spent a season and a half at Chelsea, after joining the Premier League club for a fee of £70m, according to Sky Sports.

The Spanish striker came with a lot of expectation, but failed to live up to that, scoring just 16 Premier League goals.

Although not the worst tally in the world, for the fee they paid, a club-record at the time, Morata was considered a flop.

Now, according to ESPN, Manchester United have been offered the chance to bring Morata back to the Premier League, as their search for a striker continues.

The report claims Manchester United have walked away from their pursuit of Marko Arnautovic, so it will be interesting to see whether they register any interest in Morata.

The Spaniard, currently playing for Atletico Madrid, has struggled to find consistent form even since leaving Chelsea.

Manchester United should be considering finding a long-term solution to their striker problem, rather than signing an ageing forward year on year. Edinson Cavani, Odion Ighalo, and Cristiano Ronaldo, just to name a few, might seem like smart signings at the time, but you’ll only have to replace them in a few year’s time.