Manchester United have renewed their interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

After a disappointing start to the Premier League season, losing at home to Brighton, United may need to act fast this summer in order to improve their current squad.

Manchester United have brought in attacking options in Christian Eriksen, as well as defensive reinforcements in Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez, but are yet to sign a new central midfielder.

Now, according to The Telegraph, intermediaries believe a deal to take Milinkovic-Savic to Old Trafford could be done this summer, with Manchester United keen to strengthen their squad.

Lazio aren’t planning on selling Milinkovic-Savic, and are looking to tie him down to a longer contract, which could be why they’re also pursuing Adrien Rabiot.

Juventus are happy to sell the French midfielder, so a transfer could be more straightforward.

The report claims that around £50m could convince Lazio to sell Milinkovic-Savic, and there’s no doubt he would improve Manchester United’s squad.

The Serbian is a midfielder comfortable playing in a deeper role, but also loves to get forward and score goals.