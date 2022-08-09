Manchester United star hoping to make progress on transfer away this week

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly reportedly hopes to leave the club and wants to make progress on a departure this week.

It seems the out-of-favour Ivory Coast international will have several options available to him, including a move to fellow Premier League side West Ham, according to ESPN.

Bailly had also been a target for Everton, though ESPN report that that interest has now cooled, while Sevilla and Monaco are also named as potential suitors for the former Villarreal centre-back.

Although we’ve never quite seen the best of Bailly in his time in England, he could surely do a decent job for West Ham if he stays fit.

Eric Bailly to West Ham?
There’s no doubt injuries have been one issue for Bailly in his time at Old Trafford, and with a little more luck he could surely have a decent career in the Premier League.

West Ham fans will hope for further additions after some promising deals for the likes of Nayef Aguerd and Gianluca Scamacca this summer.

