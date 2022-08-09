Manchester United defender Eric Bailly reportedly hopes to leave the club and wants to make progress on a departure this week.

It seems the out-of-favour Ivory Coast international will have several options available to him, including a move to fellow Premier League side West Ham, according to ESPN.

Bailly had also been a target for Everton, though ESPN report that that interest has now cooled, while Sevilla and Monaco are also named as potential suitors for the former Villarreal centre-back.

Although we’ve never quite seen the best of Bailly in his time in England, he could surely do a decent job for West Ham if he stays fit.

There’s no doubt injuries have been one issue for Bailly in his time at Old Trafford, and with a little more luck he could surely have a decent career in the Premier League.

West Ham fans will hope for further additions after some promising deals for the likes of Nayef Aguerd and Gianluca Scamacca this summer.