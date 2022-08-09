Manchester United are eyeing Real Betis star Guido Rodriguez as they look to solve their issues in midfield this summer.

After losing Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic this summer, signing a new midfielder should have been high on Manchester United’s priority list.

In the opening game of the Premier League season, Erik ten Hag lined up with Fred and Scott McTominay in a midfield two, a duo who struggled last season for Manchester United.

Despite improving multiple areas of the pitch, a new midfielder is yet to be brought in.

However, according to AS, Manchester United have now identified Real Betis midfielder Rodriguez, a player who played a pivotal role in the Spanish club enjoying a successful season last campaign.

The Argentine is comfortable in possession and is able to break up play, meaning he could be the ideal signing to solve United’s midfield issues.

The report claims Betis would demand in the region of €20m for the midfielder, and the 28-year-old is being lined up as an alternative to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

With Ten Hag looking to implement a possession-based style, Rodriguez would be a shrewd bit of business.