Exclusive: Manchester United transfer target wants Premier League move

Manchester United are working on a transfer deal for Adrien Rabiot, with the Juventus midfielder actually being on the club’s radar for some weeks.

Some Red Devils fans will have been surprised by sudden reports yesterday of their club agreeing a move for Rabiot, but Fabrizio Romano insists the Frenchman has been considered for a while.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano also explained that Rabiot is keen for a move to the Premier League this summer, which sounds positive for Man Utd.

“He (Rabiot) has been one of the options on Manchester United’s list for weeks. Contacts were then accelerated over the weekend,” Romano said.

“The player would like a Premier League move but now negotiations are starting with his mother and agent Veronique, so it will be a financial discussion on salary and more.

“Juventus are open to selling him, the agreement between clubs is not a problem.”

Of course, some United fans might be a bit underwhelmed by this particular piece of transfer news, as Rabiot is perhaps not the glamorous midfield signing who would have been at the top of most supporters’ lists at the start of the summer.

Still, the 27-year-old has had a solid and consistent career at the highest level, winning major trophies at Juventus and at former club Paris Saint-Germain, as well as with the French national team.

It’s clear that MUFC need an upgrade on Scott McTominay and Fred, and at this point in the transfer window beggars can’t be choosers.