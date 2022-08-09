Manchester United agree personal terms over forward transfer

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic.

The Austria international is emerging as a surprise transfer target for Man Utd this summer, despite not playing at a particularly high level in recent years.

Arnautovic previously impressed in his time in the Premier League with Stoke City and West Ham, but few would have had him down as the kind of player United would be likely to go after this summer.

Despite his previous experience in English football, Arnautovic has recently spent time in the Chinese Super League, and hasn’t exactly set the world slight in Serie A.

Still, it seems this deal is edging closer, according to Tancredi Palmeri…

Manchester United has reached a deal on personal terms with Arnautovic. Talks still ongoing with Bologna — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 9, 2022

Arnautovic might make sense as a backup option for United, but it’s hard to imagine this is the kind of signing that will really take the club back to where they want to be.

Erik ten Hag has a huge job on his hands at Old Trafford, and he surely won’t be too pleased with how this transfer window has gone so far.

Many big names have been linked with the Red Devils, but so far not enough changes have been made, even if Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez look like promising additions to the squad.