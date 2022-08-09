Manchester United perform major transfer U-turn following messages from fans

Manchester United have performed a major U-turn on the Marko Arnautovic transfer deal and will now not pursue the deal.

It was reported earlier today that the Red Devils had agreed personal terms with the Austria international, though they still had to negotiate with his club Bologna.

Now, however, there’s been a surprise turnaround, with The Athletic claiming Man Utd have decided against signing Arnautovic, despite this tweet earlier today from journalist Tancredi Palmeri…

Manchester United has reached a deal on personal terms with Arnautovic. Talks still ongoing with Bologna — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 9, 2022

Arnautovic didn’t really look the right fit for United anyway, so it’s not too surprising that fans were unhappy about the deal.

It seems MUFC have listened to their supporters on this one, with The Athletic detailing how key figures were emailed about the deal.

The report also cites concerns about Arnautovic and previous accusations of racism whilst in action at Euro 2020.

Overall, it seems like the best decision for United to put a stop to this and move on to other targets.

A new signing up front certainly makes sense for Erik ten Hag as he looks to get this team back to their best, but it will surely require a much better player than Arnautovic anyway.