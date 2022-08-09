Newcastle striker Callum Wilson was fuming with Allan Saint-Maximin before they scored against Forest at the weekend.

Wilson scored his first goal of the season against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, but he still wasn’t happy with his teammate.

As you can see in the video posted by Newcastle on Youtube, Wilson was fuming with Saint-Maximin, after the French winger didn’t pass to him.

Saint-Maximin does have a tendency to be a little greedy at times, but I’m sure all was forgotten about after they ended the game victorious.