Newcastle 30-year-old was furious after what Allan Saint-Maximin did vs. Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson was fuming with Allan Saint-Maximin before they scored against Forest at the weekend.

Wilson scored his first goal of the season against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, but he still wasn’t happy with his teammate.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds star could leave this month despite starring against Wolves
Newly-promoted Nottingham Forest enquire about the availability of Chelsea star
Spurs star set to leave this month despite shining against Southampton

As you can see in the video posted by Newcastle on Youtube, Wilson was fuming with Saint-Maximin, after the French winger didn’t pass to him.

Saint-Maximin does have a tendency to be a little greedy at times, but I’m sure all was forgotten about after they ended the game victorious.

More Stories Allan Saint-Maximin Callum Wilson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.