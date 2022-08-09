Newcastle are readying a new offer for Everton winger Anthony Gordon, with Leicester City reluctant to sell James Maddison.

Gordon was a shining light in an Everton team which narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League last season. The England youth international gave everything for the badge, and his performances throughout the season has led to Newcastle showing an interest in acquiring his services.

According to Chronicle Live, Newcastle are considering a new offer to sign Gordon, after a £35m bid was rejected earlier this summer.

Maddison is also a target, but Leicester appear unwilling to budge on their valuation.

After selling Richarlison earlier this summer, allowing another wide man to leave doesn’t make an awful lot of sense. However, every player has a price, and if Newcastle are willing to increase their offer for Gordon, it could tempt Everton to cash in.

Gordon is undoubtedly an exciting young talent, but he is far from his full potential, and has to start contributing more in front of goal to take his game to the next level.

With Newcastle’s financial backing well known in the football industry, clubs are going to demand extortionate amounts if they sell their players to the North East club.