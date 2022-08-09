Newcastle United return to Ligue 1 for attacking duo

Newcastle United continue to be linked with an array of stars this summer as the Magpies await major moves beyond the likes of Sven Botman and Nick Pope. The latest targets should provide plenty of excitement on the North-East coast though.

According to 90min, Newcastle are considering a move for another Lyon midfielder in Lucas Paqueta following the success of Bruno Guimaraes. Pauqeta, who already has 33 caps for Brazil, has been one of the more coveted talents in Europe, but a £50m asking price had put Newcastle off. However Lyon have lowered their demands and would be willing to accept a £33m offer for the offensive midfielder, which has once again piqued Newcastle’s interest.

Alexis Sánchez will undergo medical tests on Wednesday morning then sign the contract as new Olympique Marseille player, as expected. Here we go confirmed. ??? #OM Alexis joins on a free move after contract terminated with Inter. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022

The same report claims that they are already in talks for Bamba Dieng. The 22-year-old wide player joined Marseille from Senegalese football last summer and managed to make an impact despite limited minutes last season. Contributing 8 goals and 3 assists, Dieng is not in favour with new manager Igor Tudor and Marseille are looking to do a deal.

Both players represent more talents on the up and suit Newcastle’s recruitment policy so far. In particular, the partnership between Guimaraes and Paqueta could develop into a midfield that could compete in the Premier League for years to come.