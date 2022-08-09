Newcastle United have reportedly decided that they will not be letting Elliot Anderson leave this summer.

The talented youngster could end up getting a chance in Eddie Howe’s first-team after long being tipped for a big future at St James’ Park.

Capable of playing in midfield or attack, it looks like Anderson could have a real shot at a breakthrough at Newcastle in the season ahead.

This is some compliment from the Magpies as they also continue to enter the market for elite players around the world under their wealthy new owners.

Anderson has previously played for Bristol Rovers on loan and earned rave reviews for his performances while he was there.

Still, he won’t be going out on loan again and NUFC fans will be excited about what this could mean for him in the near future.