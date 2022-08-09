Nottingham Forest have enquired about the availability of Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri.

That’s according to the Evening Standard, who claims that Forest submitted the enquiry to Chelsea after a deal to bring Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno to the club fell through.

Emerson will reportedly be allowed to leave Chelsea this summer, especially after Marc Cucurella was recently brought in from Brighton.

Despite struggling for regular game time at Chelsea, this isn’t an indicator as to whether a player isn’t good enough for the Premier League.

Often players are let go by the bigger clubs due to spending hefty amounts of money to constantly upgrade their squad. Emerson is a victim of this, alongside the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham.

There’s no doubt for a newly promoted side such as Nottingham Forest, Emerson would be a smart addition, especially if they can negotiate a reasonably low fee for the Italian left-back.

However, unfortunately for Forest, Juventus are also in the race, and the attraction of European football could tempt Emerson with a move back to his home country.