Liverpool have long-standing interest in potential £75-100m transfer

Liverpool reportedly have a long-standing interest in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, though he surely looks too expensive to sign this summer.

The Italy international has long been highly regarded in the game, ever since first bursting onto the scene as a youngster at his former club Cagliari.

Now on the books at Inter, it seems Barella remains a possible option for Liverpool, though he’d cost anywhere between £75-100million, according to the Daily Mirror.

Liverpool could arguably do with making changes in midfield at the moment, with Jurgen Klopp suffering from a bit of an injury crisis in that department at the start of this season.

Barella could also offer something a bit different in that area, with LFC occasionally lacking much in the way of creativity or goal threat from the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara.

We don’t often see Liverpool spending huge money, though, so it remains to be seen if they’ll view Barella as worth the kind of money Inter would supposedly ask for.