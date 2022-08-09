Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes has rejected a move to Premier League club Wolves, as he’s waiting for an approach from Liverpool.

Nunes has been linked with a move to Liverpool for multiple transfer windows now, but Wolves have recently entered the race.

According to Correio da Manha (via Empire of the Kop), Nunes is holding out for an approach from Liverpool, whether that be this summer or next.

The Portuguese midfielder has rejected an offer from Wolves, as he wants to compete for silverware and play in the Champions League, something Liverpool are always likely to be able to offer him.

Nunes was a standout player in a Sporting side who competed in the Champions League last season. Sporting faced Manchester City during the group stages, and Pep Guardiola was full of praise for the 23-year-old.

“I would say that Matheus Nunes is one of the best players in the world today,” said Guardiola, as relayed by Inside Sport.

To receive such plaudits from one of the best managers in the modern game is a huge credit to Nunes, and it’s no surprise to see some of the big clubs in the Premier League taking a look at the midfielder.