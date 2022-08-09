Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick wanted to sign recent Manchester City signing Julian Alvarez during his time at Old Trafford.

Alvarez initially signed for Manchester City back in January, before linking up with his new teammates during pre-season. The former River Plate man is likely to rotate with Erling Haaland throughout the season – two of the most exciting young talents playing in Europe.

However, it could have been a different story for Alvarez, with Manchester Evening News claiming that Rangnick recommended the young striker to the Manchester United board as a potential new signing, but a deal never materialised.

Signing a young, exciting prospect up front would help solve a major issue at Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo is the only out-and-out striker at the club, and with his contract expiring next summer, they don’t currently have a player to replace him.

A player like Alvarez, who is ready for Premier League football, but still isn’t at his full potential, would have been the perfect signing.

Alvarez could learn from one of the best strikers ever to have played the game in Ronaldo, as well as get regular first-team football, as the Portuguese veteran will struggle to play every single game.