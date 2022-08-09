Real Madrid are planning to scout Manchester City striker Erling Haaland over the next few years.

Haaland only joined Manchester City at the beginning of the current transfer window, so the likelihood of allowing him to leave the club in the near future seems slim.

However, according to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are going to continually scout Haaland over the next few years, as they see him as a replacement for the ageing Karim Benzema.

Signing Haaland won’t be easy, and it certainly won’t be cheap, but there’s no doubt it would be an ideal long-term replacement for Benzema.

The Norweigan’s goal record speaks for itself, so the scouting mission shouldn’t be too intensive, but there are concerns surrounding his injury record.

Haaland missed a large proportion of games last season due to injury, with regular muscle problems occuring.

If Manchester City can keep him fit, then it’s difficult to see him scoring less than 25 Premier League goals, especially after he started with a bang, scoring twice away to West Ham on the opening day of the season.