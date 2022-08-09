Rio Ferdinand would prefer Lisandro Martinez in place of current Manchester United midfielder.

After losing at home to Brighton at the weekend, the midfield issues at Manchester United became even more apparent. Fred and Scott McTominay both struggled in the opening fixture of the season, and former player Ferdinand has suggested changes must be made.

“I wouldn’t pick McTominay or Fred,” said Ferdinand on his Vibe with Five Youtube channel.

Unfortunately, McTominay and Fred are being selected more due to a lack of options rather than on merit, after losing Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic this summer.

However, Ferdinand has suggested an alternative solution to solving their midfield problems.

“In my midfield, I’m going to play Martinez as the holding midfielder and take Fred out,” added Ferdinand.

Martinez is, of course, naturally a defender, but the Argentinian is extremely comfortable on the ball and capable of picking out a pass.

With Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane as options in defence, you can see why Ferdinand is suggesting to utilise Martinez in midfield, but it does point more towards desperation rather than a smart idea, and signing a new midfielder would be a more ideal solution.