It can be worrying if a manager only signs players from one country, but it also makes sense for them to bring in players who they’re familiar with and who they know will fit into their style.

Antonio Conte has made a few signings from Italy with Perisic, Romero and Kulusevki among those who’ve made the move to Spurs, and it’s now reported that Udinese wonderkid Destiny Udogie is set to join them.

It’s expected that the deal will be worth around £20m if all the conditions are met, while he won’t be seen in a Spurs shirt this year as he’s set to stay in Italy on loan for the season as he continues his development.

He’s a left-wing back who is exciting going forward and even scored five times in Serie A last campaign, and it appears he’s the long-term answer at the position once Ryan Sessegnon or Perisic need to be replaced.

The report also suggests that one more marquee signing is expected at the club before the window closes, but it’s not clear who it’s going to be at this stage.