Spurs star set to leave this month despite shining against Southampton

Tottenham full-back Emerson Royal could reportedly still be on his way out of the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

According to Alasdair Gold, Spurs could be ready to accept reasonable offers for Emerson if they come in in the coming weeks.

Tottenham signed the Brazilian from Barcelona last summer, and previously impressed on loan at Real Betis, though it’s not entirely clear what the future holds for him now.

Gold told his YouTube channel: “It’s interesting. There’s a part of me that still feels that if Spurs were to get a good bid for him, they might accept it. Whether he would want to move or not, I don’t know.

“If you’re in a world where it meant nothing how big your squad was, I still think as a squad player, he’s a very good option.

“Even talking when I asked about the right-backs on Thursday in the press conference before the match – may be reading too much into it. But Conte spoke about Doherty, he spoke about Spence and then he spoke about Emerson at the end.”