Transfer fee for Adrien Rabiot revealed as Juventus and Manchester United reach deal

Manchester United have made midfield one of their priority areas to strengthen this summer, but with just over three weeks remaining in the transfer window, only veteran Christian Eriksen has arrived. However it has emerged in recent days that French midfielder Adrien Rabiot is an option for the club.

Things appear to be moving at pace with all three parties interested in making the move happen. The 27-year-old has struggled to impress in Juventus’ midfield since arriving and the Italians are happy to bring in some cash in order to strengthen their attack.

Early on Tuesday it emerged that Manchester United and Juventus had reached an agreement for Rabiot and Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that the fee will be in the range of €17m, not including add-ons.

Manchester United remain focused on Adrien Rabiot deal. Agreement with Juventus is for €17m fee with add-ons. Negotiations ongoing with player’s camp. ??? #MUFC Contact between Adrien and ten Hag was positive but salary still being discussed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022

However the remaining issue is salary – United and Rabiot’s mother Veronique, who is his agent, are still working out an agreement.

Rabiot was once heralded as one of the brightest midfield prospects in Europe when he came through at Paris Saint-Germain, but at 27, has only three seasons as a key part of his teams, two with Juventus and one with PSG. Although he is talented and entering the prime of his career, United would be placing a lot of trust in Rabiot if they expected him to take their midfield to the next level.

