Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – new Chelsea bid prepared, Man Utd target wants PL transfer, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of my Daily Briefing – a round-up of the latest exclusive transfer news. Read on for today’s headlines on Adrien Rabiot, Wesley Fofana, Wilfried Zaha, and much, much more…

Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains an option for Chelsea, but there have been no direct talks so far. Barcelona’s position is that they don’t want to sell both him and Memphis Depay.

Boca Juniors

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has joined Boca Juniors. The Argentine shot-stopper was a free agent and has joined on a one-year deal.

Borussia Dortmund

Done deal: Anthony Modeste has joined Borussia Dortmund on a one-year deal, with the club bringing in cover for Sebastien Haller during his illness.

Chelsea

A third bid is being prepared for Wesley Fofana

Timo Werner has arrived in Germany for his medical tests with RB Leipzig. A €20m deal is close after Chelsea approved the sale.



No talks yet, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains an option for Chelsea. It will depend on the player’s price tag and wage demands. The Gabon international only joined Barca from Arsenal back in January and is happy at the Nou Camp.

Conor Gallagher and his position in the squad under Thomas Tuchel following links with West Ham.

Kepa Arrizabalaga could be an option for Napoli as they continue to search for a new goalkeeper signing this summer.

Malang Sarr will complete the next part of his medical today and then his loan move to Monaco will be official. There will be an obligation to buy if he makes a certain number of appearances for the Ligue 1 club, otherwise he’ll return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.