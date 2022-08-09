Leeds United enjoyed a good start to the Premier League on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Wolves, following a big summer of investment. If there is one position that will concern Leeds fans most though, it is up front.

Last season starting striker Patrick Bamford struggled for fitness and with it Leeds struggled for goals, which in turn put Leeds in the relegation battle. Despite their £95m investment this summer, currently they are relying on Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Rodrigo Moreno as alternatives to Bamford.

It is something Sporting Director Victor Orta is aiming to address though. According to Ben Jacobs, as referenced by This Is Futbol, Orta has enquired about Chelsea striker Armando Broja. The 20-year-old Albanian has been subject to considerable speculation this summer and his value is believed to be in the region of £30m. Leeds will likely face competition from Newcastle United and West Ham too.

One of their alternatives might be young Paris Saint-Germain striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, who could command a similar fee. Spending last season on loan at RC Lens, Kalimuendo scored 12 goals and looks a bright prospect too.

With the competition for Broja being so fierce, Leeds might struggle to come away with his signature. West Ham can offer Broja European football, while Newcastle can promise high wages and an ambition to grow rapidly in the coming years.