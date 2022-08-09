Video: Chelsea star arrives in Germany ahead of potential move

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has arrived in Germany ahead of a potential return to RB Leipzig.

The German international joined Chelsea from Leipzig back in 2020, but Werner has struggled to find the form he produced during his time in Germany.

Now, the 26-year-old could be on his way back to his home country, with Sky Sports picturing Werner arriving in Germany ahead of a potential return to Leipzig, as seen in the video below.

With the World Cup approaching, Werner needs to ensure he’s in the form of his life, to guarantee himself a spot on the plane in November. Re-joining Leipzig, where he enjoyed the best football of his career, would be a smart move.

