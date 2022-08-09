Video: Everton comically welcome new signing with Rihanna song

Everton have welcomed their new signing Amadou Onana by playing a Rihanna song as he entered the gym at Finch Farm.

Everton recently announced the signing of Lille midfield Onana, a name similar to the beginning of Rihanna’s song ‘What’s My Name’.

The lyrics read, “Ooh na na, what’s my name?” which has been sung by hundreds of Everton fans leading up to the announcement.

Now, Everton have posted a video, with Onana entering the room, before he notices the Rihanna song playing in the background.

The new Everton signing appeared to see the funny side, and I’m sure we will renditions on the Goodison Park terraces in the near future.

