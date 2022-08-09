Exclusive: Third bid prepared as top Chelsea transfer target “would love to join” Blues

Chelsea are preparing a third bid for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana after seeing their first two offers turned down.

The Blues seem eager to land the highly-rated young Frenchman, with Fabrizio Romano explaining that the player would also be eager to get the chance to move to Stamford Bridge.

Writing in his latest column for CaughtOffside on Substack, Romano says Chelsea fans can expect Todd Boehly to try again for Fofana, who would love to play for the west London giants.

“So far, Chelsea have submitted two proposals for Wesley Fofana: the first at £60m and the second at £70m – both turned down by Leicester City,” Romano said.

“Chelsea want to prepare a third offer that will arrive at Leicester in the next few days, also because Fofana is keen on the move and would love to join Chelsea. That’s why Todd Boehly will be back with a new proposal soon.”

Chelsea lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer, but responded by bringing in Kalidou Koulibaly in pre-season.

Still, there’s surely room for another centre-back, and Fofana has shown immense potential in his time in the Premier League so far, looking like the latest in a long line of smart purchases by the Foxes.

Leicester often seem to find players on the cheap before selling them on at a major profit, with the likes of N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell moving from the King Power Stadium to Stamford Bridge in recent years.