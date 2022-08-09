West Ham’s injury issues at the back and the seeming departure of Issa Diop surely means that at least one centre-back is set to arrive, and it means they’re being linked with everyone going at this stage.

PSG defender Thilo Kehrer has been one of the players who’s been heavy-linked in recent days, but it now appears that his teammate Abdou Diallo is on their radar and he would be cheaper with a fee of around €20-25m needed to let him go.

Both Diallo and Kehrer are seen as expendable by the Parisians, but there is a key difference with Diallo being left-sided and also able to fill in at left-back, while the German defender plays on the right and can also play higher up in the midfield.

That difference and versatility could also mean that both players could still arrive as there would be a need for both during the season, but it appears certain that someone is going to arrive soon.