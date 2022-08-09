West Ham offered 27-year-old star who’s in high demand

West Ham do have the building blocks to have another successful campaign and push for the top four, but injuries and departures are taking a toll just now so reinforcements are needed.

The defence looks particularly short in depth at the moment, and it’s been reported that Lyon star Jason Denayer has been offered to the Hammers, although there is plenty of interest in him from other Premier League clubs.

It’s said that there could be some interest, but David Moyes does have other targets that he sees as a bigger priority just now so Denayer could be a move that happens later in the window if there’s still a need.

He does look like a player who should be a success in the Premier League, while he also has plenty of experience with Belgium and playing in European competition so there’s a lot to like about him.

He likes to play from the back and has a bit of pace which is always welcome, but it does look like he’s little more than an option at this stage in the window.

