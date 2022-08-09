Arsenal and Liverpool have reportedly both expressed an interest in the potential transfer of Villarreal winger Yeremi Pino.

The highly-rated 19-year-old looks a terrific prospect and a big move wouldn’t be surprising for him after enjoying an impressive breakthrough in La Liga in recent times.

According to AS, both Arsenal and Liverpool look like suitors for Pino, and Villarreal could be put in a difficult position if tempting offers come in for him this summer.

Pino could strengthen Arsenal’s attack after some poor recent signings such as Nicolas Pepe, who is out of favour at the Emirates Stadium, and Willian, who left last summer after just one uneventful year in north London.

Liverpool, meanwhile, might also do well to consider adding more options up front after selling Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich this summer.

Still, there’s perhaps less of a need for Jurgen Klopp to make the Spanish youngster a priority after bringing in Darwin Nunez earlier in this transfer window, following on from the signing of Luis Diaz back in January.

