Chelsea could have another target hijacked by major European club

Chelsea are preparing a record-breaking £85m bid for Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana but a major European club could once again hijack the deal.

The London club have been in the market all summer for a centre-back following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen and have already seen targets slip through their fingers.

Bayern Munich beat the Blues to Matthijs de Ligt, whilst Barcelona hijacked their deal for Jules Kounde and therefore, Thomas Tuchel has moved on to his next option in Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea have seen two bids already rejected for the centre-back as the Foxes are reluctant to let the defender leave. The London club’s last attempt saw the Blues have a £70m offer rejected by the Foxes but there is a new offer on the way.

According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, the journalist has confirmed that Chelsea are readying an £85m bid for Fofana, which would be a world-record fee for a centre-back.

However, Crook also revealed that Tuchel’s former club, Paris Saint-Germain, are also monitoring Fofana and could make a move to hijack the Blues’ deal for the 21-year-old.

Crook believes this latest development means that Leicester’s star man is definitely heading for the exit at the King Power this summer, only his destination is undecided.