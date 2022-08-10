Rival emerges for Chelsea in the race for talented Italian midfielder

Chelsea are interested in signing highly-rated midfielder Cesare Casadei this summer but a rival has emerged for the Inter Milan youngster from France.

The 19-year-old talent was targeted by the Blues when the two clubs were negotiating Romelu Lukaku’s loan from Stamford Bridge back to the San Siro, according to Sky Italia.

The London club see Casadei as a potential future star and have already seen two bids rejected by Inter for the youngster, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Premier League side are now prepared to offer an €8/9m fee but Inter will not accept that offer either, states the transfer journalist.

OGC Nice are interested in Cesare Casadei. Chelsea are still in talks with Inter but Nice are also in the race – buy back option is part of the conversations. ??? #OGCNice Inter won’t accept €8/9m fee for Casadei, as two Chelsea bids have been turned down. pic.twitter.com/dQ3N99Rbdj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022

According to Santi Aouna, OGC Nice are aiming to challenge Chelsea for Casadei with a €4m paid loan deal for the Inter Milan midfielder, with an option to buy the player at €15m.

Inter Milan are willing to sell the 19-year-old to the French club but want to insert a buy-back clause of around €35m to €40m if Nice end up putting the player up for sale in the future.

Nice are offering a higher amount than Chelsea for the midfielder and look to be in the lead for the young Italian star.

The Ligue 1 outfit have been active over the past week or so in the transfer market, having signed experienced names in Aaron Ramsey and Kasper Schmeichel, as well as a big move for Empoli centre-back Mattia Viti.

The French club have emerged as a threatening rival for Chelsea’s hopes of signing Casadei and it remains to be seen how the Premier League club responds.