Key figures at Arsenal tried to change Arteta’s mind about one major transfer decision

Arsenal chiefs Edu and Richard Garlick were among the key figures at the club who tried to change Mikel Arteta’s mind about letting go of former star player and club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international ended up leaving Arsenal for Barcelona back in January, having lost form and then his place in Arteta’s team, though he’s since bounced back with some fine performances at the Nou Camp.

Aubameyang’s improved form has even seen him linked with Chelsea, as explained here in Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive CaughtOffside column, and it seems it was all Arteta’s call to axe him at the Emirates Stadium.

This is according to the recent Amazon All Or Nothing documentary about the Gunners, as cited in a report from the Metro.

Arsenal fans will likely have mixed feelings about this news, with Aubameyang long proving a big hit in north London, even if things ended on a bit of a low for him.

It would be especially painful if Aubameyang ended up moving back to the Premier League with one of their biggest rivals.