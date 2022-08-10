Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin’s dream move from the Gunners to Real Betis has hit a stumbling block with the two clubs haggling over a fee for the Spaniard’s services.

Bellerin enjoyed a successful loan spell at the Andalusian giants last season after being frozen out of the first-team picture by Mikel Arteta, despite making 35 appearances under his fellow countryman back in the 2020/21 season.

Reportedly stating his desire to venture on a permanent move to Los Beticos, Bellerin had hoped that Manuel Pellegrini’s side would aim to keep him on a permanent basis ahead of the new La Liga season.

But according to AS, Bellerin’s future looks to be in London for the time being whilst Gunners chiefs set about finding him a new club.

The publication states that a meeting between the 27-year-old’s representatives and Arsenal had occurred, although the latter pointed out how difficult a move would be to complete.

Bellerin wishes to move back to the Estadio Benito Villamarin, although an exit is ‘complicated’ and ‘slow’.

With chances looking increasingly remote at this stage of the deal, the Seville-based outfit are struggling to afford him due to the Spanish top-flight wage cap.

And that could leave other interested clubs in Spain and Italy to secure his signature.