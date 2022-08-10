Arsenal are close to landing Villarreal winger Yeremi Pino in a bid that could reach £33m with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta set to bring in competition for young star Bukayo Saka by taking advantage of the Yellow Submarines’ poor financial situation.

Arteta has made no secret of his intentions to bring in a right-winger in the summer transfer window after registering his interest in former Leeds star Raphinha before his move to Barcelona in July.

With Saka’s current competition comprising of flop Nicolas Pepe and youngster Reiss Nelson, Arteta is looking to buy better quality in order to push Saka to better levels and adequately replace him when he needs rest.

He had gone in for Raphinha when it became apparent that the Brazilian wished to leave Elland Road, although he has since had to turn to other targets.

And according to AS, Pino is the next on their list – with the Spanish outfit needing financial help.

Their £33m bid is set to be accepted by Villarreal club chiefs, according to reports, despite Pino’s reported £67.5m release clause.

Having already made four appearances for the Spanish national team, scoring once in the process, the 19-year-old has alerted scouts across the continent to his talents.

This, alongside over 80 appearances for last season’s Champions League semi-finalists, means the youngster has vast experience before finishing his time as a teen.

Liverpool are also supposedly interested, but Arsenal’s reaction to the situation makes them favourites.

And their lowball offer may be accept due to Villarreal needing to alleviate their economic problems.