Arsenal fans may be disappointed to learn that there’s nothing concrete happening with a potential transfer swoop for West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen.

The Gunners have been linked with the England international in recent times, but Fabrizio Romano has addressed this speculation in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

Bowen shone for West Ham last season, and one imagines they won’t be at all keen to let their star attacker leave this summer, with Romano insisting the deal is likely to be a complicated one.

For now, Arsenal haven’t made an offer for Bowen, and it seems Romano doesn’t expect too much else to happen with regards to this story for the time being.

“There’s been increased speculation surrounding Jarrod Bowen in recent days … ” Romano wrote.

“There are no Arsenal offers for Jarrod Bowen so far. The winger has always been highly regarded by many top clubs but I’m not sure West Ham want to lose a key player like him.

“For now, nothing is happening, and it wouldn’t be an easy negotiation.”

Arsenal fans will hope their club has something in mind for the end of the transfer window, with Bowen looking like the ideal player to come in and give them an upgrade on Nicolas Pepe.

Raphinha was a target earlier in the summer, and AFC could surely do with finding an alternative somewhere, with Bowen seeming a decent choice due to also being proven in the Premier League.