Arsenal willing to let 22-year-old leave just 12 months after joining, AC Milan in talks

Despite signing for the club just one year ago, Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is a leading candidate to depart the Emirates before the end of the summer transfer window.

The young midfielder, who arrived from Belgian side Anderlecht last year in a deal worth just £16m, is reportedly wanted by Serie A champions AC Milan.

That’s according to a recent report from Tuttomercato Web’s Marco Conterio, who claims the Gunners are willing to let the 22-year-old leave.

Whether or not Mikel Arteta will sanction a loan or a permanent move has not yet been confirmed, but it is clear that the Londoners have a lot of business still to conclude before the window slams shut at the start of next month.

Speaking about the club’s remaining transfer plans after Arsenal’s opening Premier League win against Crystal Palace, Arteta, as quoted by the Daily Mail, said: “We are going to try and bring in more players.

“There are a few things that we have tried but for now its time to work with the players we have.”

Since joining the Gunners 12 months ago, Lokonga, who has four years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 25 matches, in all competitions.