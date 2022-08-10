Douglas Luiz is set to sign a new contract at Aston Villa despite reports linking him with a move away from Villa Park in recent years.

The former Manchester City star joined the Midlands outfit back in 2019 for a fee of around £15m, with the Etihad side making a profit of £5m despite never playing a game for the first team.

His performances under Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard have massively impressed fans since his move, and with Villa becoming an established Premier League outfit, he has been one of the reasons for their uprise.

Missing just 11 top-flight fixtures since he signed three years ago, his availability and technique have piqued the attention of the continent’s top sides, with former club City reportedly becoming interested in re-signing him in 2020.

But according to the Telegraph, the 24-year-old Brazilian is set to sign a new three-year contract at the club to alleviate fears of his departure.

Luiz has yielded interest from Premier League and Champions League clubs and will commit his future to Villa in the coming days.

Gerrard has previously described him as a ‘top talent’ in the past, and the club have been keen to renew his services with his contract up at the end of the season.

The Telegraph also state that Newcastle were said to have had a £30m bid rejected at the end of the January transfer window, with Manchester United also said to be considering a bid over the summer months.

And with Villa targets Kalvin Phillips and Yves Bissouma joining City and Tottenham respectively, a new deal became a priority for club owners.