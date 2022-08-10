Barcelona could be forced to let two summer signings leave for free before the weekend

Barcelona could reportedly be forced to allow summer signings Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen leave already.

If the Catalan giants don’t manage to get these two new players registered by La Liga before their game against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, they will supposedly give them the option to leave on free transfers, according to a surprise report from ESPN.

Kessie joined Barca from AC Milan on a free, while Christensen was also snapped up as a free agent after his contract at Chelsea expired.

Other signings such as Robert Lewandowski have also not been registered yet, according to ESPN’s report, but it seems the situation is different with Kessie and Christensen due to the fact that they joined on free transfers.

This is a remarkable state of affairs, with Barcelona facing humiliation if they cannot register these various big-name signings they brought in this summer.

ESPN add, however, that this is not necessarily seen as a particularly likely scenario, but this does seem like it could be an intriguing saga to follow in the next 48 hours or so.