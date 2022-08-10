Reports that businessman Michael Knighton is planning a takeover bid of Manchester United will serve as music to the ears of fed-up fans.

The Red Devils, currently owned by billionaire American owners ‘the Glazer family’, are a shadow of their former selves and with fan discontent rising to new heights, it may only be a matter of time before the Premier League giants undergo massive commercial changes.

Knighton, 70, the Red Devils’ former director, has recently revealed that he is working to finalise an offer which will be presented to the Glazer family in an attempt to buy the American’s out.

“Everyone knows that we need new ownership of this football club,” Knighton told Man United The Religion (as quoted by TalkSPORT).

“That is my aim, those are my objectives.

“I’m making good progress, I continue to talk to the people, I’ve got some good pledges with good finance.

“We are now working on the offer document – remember, it’s a hostile bid.”

Whether or not the Glazer family end up accepting what sounds like a consortium-backed offer led by Knighton remains to be seen.

However, with fan protests planned for later this month and the club’s struggling form, as well as their trophy-less spell, it surely is only a matter of time before the Glazer family succumb to mounting pressure to sell up.