Barnsley fans will face the relatively short trip to Leeds United in the Carabao Cup second round whilst Newcastle United take on Tranmere Rovers in Birkenhead – as the majority of Premier League teams enter the competition.

Every Premier League team that isn’t in European competition plus recently-relegated Burnley and Watford join in the second round with half of the EFL’s teams having crashed out over the past two days.

Jesse Marsch’s men have been presented with a home tie against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley after the Tykes secured a 93rd-minute winner against Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Newcastle face a trip to Tranmere after the Merseyside club progressed in dramatic circumstances against Accrington Stanley with a 93rd-minute equaliser and a penalty shoot-out win to boot.

Elsewhere, Leicester City fans face a trip to new EFL side Stockport County after the Hatters endured a 10-year exile from the competition due to their non-league status, and Grimsby Town host Nottingham Forest upon their return to the Football League.

Carabao Cup second round draw in full:

Northern Section

Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Derby County v West Bromwich Albion or Sheffield United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Preston North End

Leeds United v Barnsley

Fleetwood Town v Everton

Sheffield Wednesday v Rochdale

Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United

Rotherham United v Morecambe

Barrow v Lincoln City

Stockport County v Leicester City

Bradford City v Blackburn Rovers

Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest

Shrewsbury Town v Burnley

Southern Section

Stevenage v Peterborough United

Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth

Newport County v Portsmouth

Oxford United v Crystal Palace

Watford v Milton Keynes Dons

Colchester United v Brentford

Wycombe Wanderers v Bristol City

Walsall v Charlton Athletic

Crawley Town v Fulham

Cambridge United v Southampton

Gillingham v Exeter City

Forest Green Rovers v Brighton & Hove Albion