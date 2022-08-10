Barnsley fans will face the relatively short trip to Leeds United in the Carabao Cup second round whilst Newcastle United take on Tranmere Rovers in Birkenhead – as the majority of Premier League teams enter the competition.
Every Premier League team that isn’t in European competition plus recently-relegated Burnley and Watford join in the second round with half of the EFL’s teams having crashed out over the past two days.
Jesse Marsch’s men have been presented with a home tie against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley after the Tykes secured a 93rd-minute winner against Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, Newcastle face a trip to Tranmere after the Merseyside club progressed in dramatic circumstances against Accrington Stanley with a 93rd-minute equaliser and a penalty shoot-out win to boot.
Elsewhere, Leicester City fans face a trip to new EFL side Stockport County after the Hatters endured a 10-year exile from the competition due to their non-league status, and Grimsby Town host Nottingham Forest upon their return to the Football League.
Carabao Cup second round draw in full:
Northern Section
Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa
Derby County v West Bromwich Albion or Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Preston North End
Leeds United v Barnsley
Fleetwood Town v Everton
Sheffield Wednesday v Rochdale
Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United
Rotherham United v Morecambe
Barrow v Lincoln City
Stockport County v Leicester City
Bradford City v Blackburn Rovers
Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest
Shrewsbury Town v Burnley
Southern Section
Stevenage v Peterborough United
Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth
Newport County v Portsmouth
Oxford United v Crystal Palace
Watford v Milton Keynes Dons
Colchester United v Brentford
Wycombe Wanderers v Bristol City
Walsall v Charlton Athletic
Crawley Town v Fulham
Cambridge United v Southampton
Gillingham v Exeter City
Forest Green Rovers v Brighton & Hove Albion