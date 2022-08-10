Leeds in Yorkshire derby as Newcastle face trip to Merseyside – Carabao Cup second round draw in full

Barnsley fans will face the relatively short trip to Leeds United in the Carabao Cup second round whilst Newcastle United take on Tranmere Rovers in Birkenhead – as the majority of Premier League teams enter the competition.

Every Premier League team that isn’t in European competition plus recently-relegated Burnley and Watford join in the second round with half of the EFL’s teams having crashed out over the past two days.

Jesse Marsch’s men have been presented with a home tie against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley after the Tykes secured a 93rd-minute winner against Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Newcastle face a trip to Tranmere after the Merseyside club progressed in dramatic circumstances against Accrington Stanley with a 93rd-minute equaliser and a penalty shoot-out win to boot.

Elsewhere, Leicester City fans face a trip to new EFL side Stockport County after the Hatters endured a 10-year exile from the competition due to their non-league status, and Grimsby Town host Nottingham Forest upon their return to the Football League.

Carabao Cup second round draw in full:

 

Northern Section

Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Derby County v West Bromwich Albion or Sheffield United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Preston North End

Leeds United v Barnsley

Fleetwood Town v Everton

Sheffield Wednesday v Rochdale

Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United

Rotherham United v Morecambe

Barrow v Lincoln City

Stockport County v Leicester City

Bradford City v Blackburn Rovers

Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest

Shrewsbury Town v Burnley

 

Southern Section

Stevenage v Peterborough United

Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth

Newport County v Portsmouth

Oxford United v Crystal Palace

Watford v Milton Keynes Dons

Colchester United v Brentford

Wycombe Wanderers v Bristol City

Walsall v Charlton Athletic

Crawley Town v Fulham

Cambridge United v Southampton

Gillingham v Exeter City

Forest Green Rovers v Brighton & Hove Albion

