Chelsea defender completes Monaco medical ahead of loan move

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr is edging closer to moving to Monaco on a loan.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the young centre-back is heading back to Ligue 1.

Medical tests completed for Malang Sarr, he’s now set to be announced as new AS Monaco player on loan with clause around €15m that could become mandatory. ?? #CFC Chelsea and Monaco are preparing documents and contracts today. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2022

Although the 23-year-old’s move is set to be a loan, Monaco may reportedly have to make it a permanent switch for around £13m (€15m).

Since joining Chelsea from Nice two years ago, Sarr, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in just 21 senior matches, in all competitions.

Interestingly, both Sarr and flopped striker Romelu Lukaku were both represented by agency P&P when they signed for the Blues.

Since then, although Lukaku has finally ditched the agency, Sarr remains represented by them but it is clear Federico Pastorello’s professional advice to sign for Chelsea has hindered both players’ careers.

When it comes to Sarr, Blues fans will hold no ill-feeling towards the young Frenchman and will be keeping their fingers crossed that he can go on to fulfil his potential at the Stade Louis II stadium.