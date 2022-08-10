Crystal Palace still harbour hopes of signing Chelsea prodigy Conor Gallagher on loan for the rest of the season after the Cobham graduate endured his breakthrough season under Patrick Vieira at Selhurst Park last season – with increased game time ahead of the World Cup being their selling point to the starlet.

Gallagher had spent season-long loans at Charlton Athletic, Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion prior to his temporary switch to Crystal Palace.

Having been one of the Baggies’ key performers despite their relegation, Gallagher was expected to deliver further in south London, especially as he was learning from former Premier League midfield maestro Vieira in his tenure at the club.

And that he did, with a breakout season that saw him register eight goals and three assists with Palace finishing 12th in the Premier League.

It is no surprise then that The Times have linked the Epsom-born star with a move back to the Eagles due to his squad player status at the London giants so far this season.

Gallagher didn’t start in the Blues’ opener at Everton on Saturday, making a one-minute cameo on Merseyside to mark just his first appearance for Thomas Tuchel’s men.

And with Carney Chukwuemeka signing for the club alongside N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Jorginho’s presences at the club, game time could be even harder to find for the England international.

That could disrupt his chances for a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup, which begins in December.

And Palace would undoubtedly give him a starting role after his endeavours last year made fans of the Selhurst Park outfit fall deeply in love with the 22-year-old.