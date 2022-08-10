Chelsea could turn their next transfer attention to Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic with the Blues desperately in need of back-up for Reece James.

Chelsea have been covered on the left-hand side of defence for many years, with Marcos Alonso, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri and Marc Cucurella all having played for the club in recent years.

The same cannot be said for the other side of the defence, however. Having let Tino Livramento and Tariq Lamptey join Southampton and Brighton respectively for relative pennies, there is an added responsibility for star man Reece James to remain injury-free across the season.

The England star picked up a mid-term injury last season which coincided with the Blues’ poor festive form as they faltered to a third-place finish in the Premier League.

However, according to 90min, the Blues could opt to sign Celtic star Josip Juranovic, who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for a fee of ‘at least £15m’.

The Croatian signed for the Scottish champions in a £2.7m deal last season from Legia Warsaw and instantly impressed in the green half of Glasgow, with his on-the-ball technique and adventurous demeanour impressing those watching.

His exploits have seen Atletico Madrid, Leicester City and now Chelsea register their interest in what would be a sensational return on their investment with at least £13m profit going into the club’s coffers after just a year.

But it remains to be seen whether a deal can be done to take the star to Stamford Bridge ahead of the World Cup.