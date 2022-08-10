Ex-Blue names the Chelsea player who will “have to raise his game” this season

Former Chelsea star Florent Malouda has made it clear that he thinks Conor Gallagher will need to raise his game and perform consistently at the highest level if he is to make it at Stamford Bridge this season.

The 22-year-old looks a big prospect after impressing out on loan at Crystal Palace last season, and he seems like he could have what it takes to make an impact in Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Still, the standards are very high at Chelsea, and Malouda has made it clear just how much Gallagher will have to move up a level if he is to establish himself as a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at the launch of their 5-A-Side bet on Chelsea v Tottenham, Malouda said: “You’ve got someone like Conor Gallagher, who I’m really looking forward to seeing play this season.

“He’s returned after a few successful loan spells, but this is a higher level now and he’ll have to raise his game again. He’s certainly got the potential to have an impact on things this season, but he’s going to have to deliver week-in, week-out for a Chelsea team who will be competing on all fronts.

“That’s not something he’s been used to doing in his career yet, so I’m curious to see how he manages it.”

Chelsea fans will surely be hoping Gallagher can be the next success story from their academy.

Mason Mount, Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah have made the step up for CFC in recent times, and Gallagher looks like another fine talent produced by the club’s youth system.