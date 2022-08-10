Chelsea flop Romelu Lukaku has claimed that his exit from the Blues to Inter Milan in July has left him feeling angry and even more determined to succeed at the San Siro following a horror show in his debut season for the London-based outfit.

Lukaku’s 47 league goals in just 72 games for the Nerazzurri made him one of Europe’s most coveted talents, and it was Thomas Tuchel’s men who opted to pay a £101m fee for his services in a bid to challenge for the Premier League title.

They started in superb fashion and even topped the division at Halloween as fans tipped them to upset the usual apple cart of Liverpool and Manchester City.

But a drop-off in form thanks to injuries and poor performances saw the club scrape third place – with Lukaku becoming a victim of the club’s depleted squad.

A loan move to Inter Milan followed at the end of the season, and Lukaku’s departure received a good reception at Stamford Bridge – which he claims has given him an ‘anger’ to prosper.

“The season at Chelsea gave me extra motivation to do even better than before,” Lukaku told DAZN.

“I think in one year everyone has forgotten about the things I am capable of doing on the pitch.

“That is a kind of anger that I have inside me. That now the team has it too, which didn’t win last year, all together we hope to do better and bring something home.”

Lukaku scored just five Premier League goals in a hugely disappointing season to leave fans beleaguered at his signing.

With no goals in his first stint in west London, Lukaku has still yet to show fans at Stamford Bridge what he is fully capable of – and admitted many things ‘went wrong’ for him under Tuchel.

“So many things [went wrong]. I think before, when I left, I wanted to take revenge at Chelsea because when I was young it was my team for 11 years,” Lukaku added.

“I had the opportunity to go back there and thought I would be a hero, but that wasn’t the case.

“In March, when I heard there was an opportunity to come back here, slowly I didn’t say anything, but toward the end of the season we did a very good job with the club and I was able to come back here.”