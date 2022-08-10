Bid prepared: Chelsea to step up pursuit of forward transfer

Chelsea are reportedly set to prepare an offer for the transfer of Barcelona striker and former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Blues have allowed both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to leave the club this summer and could do with bringing in a top class replacement.

It seems that the club will now step up their pursuit of Barca forward Aubameyang, who is ready to listen to an offer from the west London giants even though he’s also happy with life at the Nou Camp, according to the Telegraph.

Aubameyang was a big hit at Arsenal for much of his time at the Emirates Stadium, though he fell out of favour with Mikel Arteta towards the end of his time there.

Still, the Gabon international has shown he’s still got it at the highest level, bouncing back with some impressive performances in his six months at Barca.

Aubameyang scored 13 goals in 12 games for Xavi’s side and could still have an important role to play if he stays, though it’ll be interesting to see if he can be tempted by the chance to return to London.

Arsenal fans won’t be too happy if the 33-year-old ends up being a success for one of their rivals, though he could join the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Ashley Cole, Olivier Giroud and other big names in representing both clubs.