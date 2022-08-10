“Perfect for Chelsea” – Blues urged to sign former Premier League star

Former Chelsea striker Gus Poyet believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the perfect signing for the Blues this summer.

The Barcelona forward is currently on Chelsea’s radar, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, and it seems that Poyet would back the surprise move for the former Arsenal captain.

Aubameyang only left the Gunners for Barca back in January, having fallen out of favour towards the end of his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, the 33-year-old has got back to his best in his brief spell at the Nou Camp, and Poyet feels he looks like a player who could strengthen Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Speaking to Lord Ping about the Aubameyang transfer saga, as quoted by the Metro, Poyet said: “Aubameyang would be perfect for Chelsea.

“He looks happy and back to his best scoring goals.”

Chelsea certainly need to strengthen up front before the end of the transfer window, having offloaded both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer.

Raheem Sterling has joined to give CFC more quality and experience in attack, but there’s surely room for an out-and-out goal-scorer like Aubameyang as well.